Students, officials climb Ballari Hill to create awareness on Constitution

February 09, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Students accompanied by their teachers and officials climbing a hill in Ballari on Friday as part of the Constitution Awareness Jatha.

Students accompanied by their teachers and officials climbing a hill in Ballari on Friday as part of the Constitution Awareness Jatha. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Scores of students accompanied by their teachers and officials led by Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive officer Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur and Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Zubair climbed the historic monolithic Ballari Hill on Friday as part of the Constitution Awareness Jatha in Ballari.

The Ballari district administration, the Zilla Panchayat and the Social Welfare Department jointly organised the event to mark the 75th anniversary of the acceptance of the Constitution.

Flagging off a Constitution Walk, Mr. Sankanur said that everyone should join hands to create awareness among the public about the objectives and principles embedded in the Constitution.

“Baba Saheb Ambedkar has given the country the world’s greatest Constitution and there is a need to sensitise people about it. And, to create awareness, first, everyone should have basic understanding of the Constitution,” he said.

Mr. Zubair said that upholding the objectives of the Constitution is the duty of every citizen. And, to spread Constitutional values and principles across the nation, cooperation of everyone is needed, he added.

Subsequently, they led the students in climbing the monolithic hill. On reaching the hilltop, they, along with students, launched colourful balloons to celebrate the spirit of the Constitution.

At the hilltop, Mr. Sankanur administered the Preamble of the Constitution to the participants, while Deputy Director of Social Welfare Department Satish K.H. rendered songs on the Constitution.

Rangolis on B.R. Ambedkar, Preamble of the Constitution, Ashok Chakra, Parliament House drawn at the base of the hill were the centre of attraction.

Deputy Commissioner of Excise Manjunath, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Y. Ramesh Babu, District Social Welfare Officer Jalalappa, Assistant Director Mamata P. and volunteers from Red Cross participated in the programme.

