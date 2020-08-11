Students of SRN Mehta, SBR School shine in SSLC exam

Bhagesh B.M. and Prashant A. Uppin, students of SRN Mehta School brought laurels to the institution by securing the school highest of 620 marks (99.2%) of 625 in the SSLC examination, the results of which were declared on Monday.
Bhagesh scored centum in three subjects (Kannada, Hindi, and Maths), while Prashant secured centums in Kannada and Hindi. Both got 124 marks out of 125 in English. Speaking to The Hindu, both attributed their success to their parents, teachers and the institutions. They aspire to pursue careers in the medical stream after PUC.
They said they used to revise lessons for about 4-5 hours daily. Tuitions and the lockdown helped them to prepare well.
Abhay Patil and Shivaprasad Patil, of Sharnbasaveshwar Residential Public School, secured the school’s highest of 618 marks (98.88%). Abhay scored 100 in Kannada, Science and Social Science; and 123 in English. Shivaprasad scored 100 each in Science, Kannada, Hindi, and 122 in English.
