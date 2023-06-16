Students of Sharanabasaveshwar College to visit University of Dundee as part of exchange programme

June 16, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Five students of Sharanabasaveshwar College of Science, Arts, and Commerce, affiliated to Gulbarga University, were selected for a survey project on the topic “Assessment of gut microbiome profile and antimicrobial resistance pattern in Lambadi Tandas, a tribal population in Kalaburagi region” under the collaboration of the University of Dundee and Karnataka Higher Education Council, and will be visiting University of Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom, as part of knowledge exchange programme.

The students selected for a week-long programme are Sanjana Hibare, Monika, and Avinash from Sharanabasaveshwar College of Science; Aarti Chavan from the Commerce department, and Shravan Kumar from the Arts department.

The students will give a presentation of their research work during the programme scheduled between June 25 and July 2. The team of five students has been conducting research works for the last four months in the five selected tandas in the district and studied cases that revealed the health status of people dwelling in tandas was healthier than those living in the urban areas.

The objective of the study project is to determine the socioeconomic burden, demographic, and food habits associated with microbial infections, and the identification of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) genes among the tribal population.

Chandrakant Kelmani, Department of Biotechnology at Gulbarga University, is the lead academic supervisor for the student team.

