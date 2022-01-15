Students of residential school in Davangere fall sick after dinner

Students of Indira Gandhi residential school being shifted to a hospital in Honnali, near Davangere, after they complained of stomach ache following dinner on January 14, 2022.

Belagavi

15 January 2022 14:21 IST

Around 50 students of the Indira Gandhi residential school in Arabagatti village in Davangere district were admitted to a hospital after suspected food poisoning. The students complained of stomach ache and uneasiness after dinner on January 14.

The children were admitted to the taluk hospital in Honnali on January 15. They are all recovering, police said.

M.P. Renukacharya, MLA, visited the children in the hospital. He told journalists in Honnali that the Deputy Director of Public Instruction would conduct an inquiry into the incident.