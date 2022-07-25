Students of residential school fall ill after dinner, hospitalised

As many as 25 students of Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential School at Alur fell ill after dinner on July 24

As many as 25 students of Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential School at Alur fell ill after dinner on July 24.

School staff took them to the government hospital at Alur after they began vomiting. Later, they were shifted to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences in Hassan.

Senior officials visited the hospital at night and enquired about the health of the students.

H.V. Manjunath, Deputy Director, Social Welfare Department, told The Hindu that all children are recovering. “The school has 203 students. All the students and teaching staff had the same food. Initially, five students complained of vomiting. Within a few minutes, a few others also developed similar symptoms. All of them are now safe,” he said.

The school had organised a parents’ meeting on July 23. “Whenever such meetings are held, parents bring snacks for their children from outside. That could be one of the reasons for a few students falling sick,” he said.