Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya excel in CBSE exams

May 16, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Belagavi

Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1, Air Force Station in Sambra, Belagavi, have excelled in CBSE 10th and 12th standard examinations. The school has achieved 100% pass in both the examinations.

As many as 131 students of 10th and 94 students of Class 12 had appeared for the examinations. All of them have cleared them.

Pratyaksh Bharadwaj topped the school with 97.2% marks in the 12th standard science stream. Sadashiv Todkar obtained 94.8% and Aditya Singh 91.8%.

In the humanities stream, T.R. Aisiri Rao scored 94.8%, Vaishnavi 93% and Vani Sahu secured 92% marks. And, Asmita C. Desai registered 91.4% in the commerce stream.

In the 10th standard examination, Siddharth Sarkar stood first with 97.4% marks, followed by Anjani Kumar with 96% and Harshada S. Patil 94.4% marks.

Air Officer Commanding and Kendriya Vidyalaya Management Committee chairman S. Sridhar congratulated the students, principal V.R. Kattimani and staff and teachers.