Students of K.E. Board’s First Grade Arts And Commerce College urged to work hard

Valedictory of cultural programmes

Published - July 14, 2024 09:03 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

K.E. Board’s First Grade Arts And Commerce College organised an event to mark the valedictory of various cultural programmes in Dharwad on Sunday.

V.S.V. Prasad, Managing Director, Swarna Group of Industries, spoke to students. He said hard work was necessary for them to reach their goals. He urged students to follow their dreams and strive hard to realize them.

Sunil Purohit, chairman, college governing council, spoke about the problems students faced in their lives.

The event marked the concluding ceremony of student union activities, cultural programmes, NSS and sports activities.

M.V. Siddhanti, principal, delivered the presidential speech. Faculty members C.R. Udakeri, Vidya Jamkhandi and Sivananda Gaikwad, NSS officers Eshwar Rao Karat, Shivappa Ganiger, Anand Yaligar, sports secretary Lakshmi Hunsikatti and Vijaya Hudiganoor were present.

