Students of Kalaburagi excel in NEET exam

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
September 11, 2022 21:06 IST

Rakesh Kashinath, student of Sharnbasveshwar Residential Composite PU College in Kalaburagi brought laurels to the institution by obtaining 650 marks out of 720 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams, the results of which were announced on Thursday.

Rohan R. Kongi secured 646 marks followed by Vaishnavi Reddy with 643 marks. Nagshetty Biradar got 640 marks and Srushti Shrihari obtained 638 marks. Around 21 students from the institution scored above 600 marks.

Students secure 9th rank in PwD quota in Bidar

Rithvik Santosh of Shri Channabasaveshwar Gurukul Science PU College at Kardyal in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district has come out in flying colours by obtaining 610 out of 720 marks in NEET examinations. He has secured 9th rank in Persons with Disability (PwD) quota.

While, Puneet Rajkumar secured 660 marks, followed by Sangmesh Chandrakanth with 630 marks, Vinaykumar got 622 and Mahadevi secured 618 marks. Around 55 students scored above 500 marks.

