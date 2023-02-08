HamberMenu
Students of Kalaburagi, Bidar colleges do well in JEE (Main)

February 08, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 34 students from Sharanabasaveshwar Residential PU College in Kalaburagi have secured above 90% in the Joint Entrance Exams (Main) 2023 Phase 1 and made the institution proud.

Pritesh Jogdhankar secured the highest percentage of 98.51 and emerged topper in the institution, Vivekananda Reddy secured 97.48%, Jawwad Faizan 97.47% and Shivaprasad Malipatil obtained 96.17%.

While Shreegouri Tadkal scored 95.99%, Mehraj Banu 95.96%, Sangmesh Siddanna 95.85%, Sanjay Jaganur 95.57%, Sachin Antapanal 94.96% and Abhishek Waganageri secured 94.74%.

In Bidar

As many as 19 students of Dr. Channabasaveshwar Gurukul Residential PU Science College Kardyal in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district have secured above 90% in Joint Entrance Exams (Main) 2023 Phase 1 and brought laurels to the institution.

Vinay Ramrao scored 99.54% and emerged topper in the institution, Dinesh Vaijnath 99.24% and Abhishek Nagabhushan secured 98.24%.

Mahadev Veeranna obtained 97.96%, Sharan Mahajan 97.41%, Sairaj Ashok Patil 97.16%, Sonakshi Shivakumar 96.69%, Prasanna Ravindra Kote 95.65%, Harish Pandit 96.60%, Kiran Kumar 95.39%, Abhishek Uppe 95.05%, Anjana Biradar 94.37%, Surabhi Shivashankar 94.34%, Tejaswini Sharanappa 94.06%, Sahil Ashok More 93.76%, Bhanutej 93.36%, Vinaykumar 92.61%, Vinod 91.22% and Kusumanjali scored 90.60%.

