Students of Hubballi, Dharwad excel in NEET

Students of Hubballi and Dharwad have done well in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for admission to medical courses, with several students scoring above 600 marks

Special Correspondent HUBBALLI
September 10, 2022 18:19 IST

Students of Hubballi and Dharwad have done well in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical courses, with several scoring above 600 marks.

Gagan Thimmanagoudar of KLE Society’s P.C. Jabin PU College has secured 681 out of 720 marks topping in the college. Vachana Ammanagi has secured 541 marks, Principal V.R. Waghmode has said in a release.

Ananya Karpur, of Veman Vidyavardhak Sangha’s K.H. Patil PU Science and Commerce, College, Hubballi, has scored 670 out of the 720, securing the All-India Ranking of 1,451.

Prerana Residential PU College, Hubballi, has once again registered good results in NEET. Three students, Fiza Anzum (641), Shreyas Fakkirswamy (637), and Vishal Sakri (600) have crossed or touched the 600 mark. Other toppers of the college are K. Chetan (595), Poojya Munyal (591), Sahana (564), Prachi Darak (558), Meghana Patil (553), Chinmay Salmani (547), Basavaraj Ijeri (540), and Ankita Jantli (528).

Aman Shanbhag of JSS R.S. Hukkerikar Arts, Commerce and Science PU College, Dharwad has secured 624 marks and Suraj has secured 607.

Students of Sana Shaheen PU College, Ayesha Siddiqa Dharwad (574), Mohammed Taha (541), Madiha Oomorose (524), and Umme Hifza Bilepasar (512) have topped the college.

