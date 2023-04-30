ADVERTISEMENT

Students of Gurukul college, Appa Public School do well in JEE (Mains)

April 30, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Kushal S. Patil of Appa Public School in Kalaburagi | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students of Dr. Channabasaveshwar Gurukul Residential PU Science College in Bidar and Appa Public School in Kalaburagi have brought laurels to their institutions

Vinay Ramrao | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dinesh Vaijnath | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mahadev Veeranna | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The students of Dr. Channabasaveshwar Gurukul Residential PU Science College, Kardyal in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district, have secured above 90% in Joint Entrance Examinations (Mains) - 2023 Phase II, conducted by NTA (National Testing Agency) and brought laurels to the institution.

Vinay Ramrao scored 99.82% (389th rank) and topped the institution, while Dinesh Vaijnath got 99.24% (107th rank).

While Mahadev Veeranna got 98.3%, Abhishek Nagabhushan secured 98.24%, Sharan Mahajan 97.41%, Sairaj Ashok Patil 97.16%, Sonakshi Shivakumar 96.69%, Harish Pandit 96.60%, Prasanna Ravindra Kote 95.65%, Bhanutej Vishwanath 95.58%, Kiran Kumar 95.39%, Tejaswini Sharanappa 95.25%, Shushilkumar Subhash 95.20%, Abhishek Uppe 95.05% and Santosh Mallikarjun obtained 95.09%.

More than 100 students from the institution are eligible to write the JEE Advanced Exam for admission to IITs.

Kushal S. Patil of Appa Public School in Kalaburagi secured 97.95% in JEE (Mains) Phase II.

