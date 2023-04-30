Students of Gurukul college, Appa Public School do well in JEE (Mains)

April 30, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Students of Dr. Channabasaveshwar Gurukul Residential PU Science College in Bidar and Appa Public School in Kalaburagi have brought laurels to their institutions

The students of Dr. Channabasaveshwar Gurukul Residential PU Science College, Kardyal in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district, have secured above 90% in Joint Entrance Examinations (Mains) - 2023 Phase II, conducted by NTA (National Testing Agency) and brought laurels to the institution.

Vinay Ramrao scored 99.82% (389th rank) and topped the institution, while Dinesh Vaijnath got 99.24% (107th rank).

While Mahadev Veeranna got 98.3%, Abhishek Nagabhushan secured 98.24%, Sharan Mahajan 97.41%, Sairaj Ashok Patil 97.16%, Sonakshi Shivakumar 96.69%, Harish Pandit 96.60%, Prasanna Ravindra Kote 95.65%, Bhanutej Vishwanath 95.58%, Kiran Kumar 95.39%, Tejaswini Sharanappa 95.25%, Shushilkumar Subhash 95.20%, Abhishek Uppe 95.05% and Santosh Mallikarjun obtained 95.09%.

More than 100 students from the institution are eligible to write the JEE Advanced Exam for admission to IITs.

Kushal S. Patil of Appa Public School in Kalaburagi secured 97.95% in JEE (Mains) Phase II.