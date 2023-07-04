Students of govt. school in Kalaburagi district not getting meals as there is no kitchen

July 04, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

As many as 20 students in the government lower primary school at Sakku Nayak Tanda near Nalwar village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district have been forced to go without mid-day meals since schools re-opened for the academic year, as the school has no kitchen for cooking meals.

The school has not provided a mid-day meal and milk for students for the last 35 days as there is no kitchen on the school premises.

The 20 students who come from Sakku Nayak Tanda and Revu Naik Tanda are admitted to the school in class 1 to class 5.

Surprisingly, all the students are made to sit in the same classroom, as the school has only one classroom constructed. Most of the students admitted to the school are children of migrant workers.

Gurunath Chittagi, headmaster of the school, has said that the School Development Monitoring Committee members have decided to distribute to students their [students] share in mid-day meal foodgrains.

Assistant Director of the Akshara Dasoha Scheme Prakash Naikodi has said that supply of mid-day meals cannot be stopped.

The official concerned will visit the school and ensure that mid-day meal is cooked and provided to students on the school premises itself, he added.

