Students of GMU honoured with 10gm gold coins

Published - May 27, 2024 06:25 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Meritorious students were feted at the annual cultural festival of GM University in Davangere on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The annual cultural festival of GM University in Davangere was held on a grand scale on Saturday, with 20 meritorious students being honoured with gold coins for their academic performance.

During the valedictory ceremony of ‘Mallika 24.0’ cultural festival on the GM University campus, the students who had achieved 9.5 and above Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) were honoured with the 10 gram coins.

G.M. Siddeshwar, former Union Minister and Davangere MP, honoured the students for their achievement. Principal of GM Institute of Technology Sanjay Pande said that so far, 64 such students had achieved this in the institution.

Praising the students for their achievement, Vice Chancellor Shankpal called on them to continue their journey of excellence in academics in their professional life also, and contribute towards building the nation.

Students performing during the cultural event at GM University in Davangere on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chairman of Sri Shrishail Educational Trust G.M. Prasannakumar, Administrative Officer Y.U. Subhashchandra, Pro Vice Chancellor H.D. Maheshappa, Registrar Sunilkumar B.S., and deans of various streams were present.

During the two-day cultural festival, students from various colleges of Davangere took part in various events and cultural activities and took home prizes and trophies. On the concluding day, composer Arjun Janya and playback singer Shamita Malnad, and their troupe enthralled the audience with their performance.

