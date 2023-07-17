ADVERTISEMENT

Students of degree colleges stage protest in Mysuru

July 17, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MYSURU

They are demanding postponement of examinations for degree students by the University of Mysore

The Hindu Bureau

Students staged a protest under the aegis of AIDSO in Mysuru on Monday, July 17. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Students of various degree colleges in Mysuru city held a demonstration in front of Crawford Hall on Monday, July 17, demanding postponement of examinations for degree students by the University of Mysore.

The students, who had gathered under the aegis of AIDSO, belonged to various colleges, including Maharanis College, Vidyavardhaka College and Sarada Vilas College among others.

AIDSO’s District President Subash claimed that the classes for degree students of colleges of University of Mysore had started only about two months back. The complete syllabus has not been covered for any subject, he contended.

Yet, the university had decided to hold examinations for students, without giving them enough time for preparations. Several colleges like Maharajas colleges were also used for elections, which had also impacted the classes for students, the AIDSO activists contended.

The students urged the authorities of University of Mysore to put off the examinations atleast by 15 days.

