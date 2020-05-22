Students of containment zones barred from SSLC exam

Bengaluru

22 May 2020 18:03 IST

SSLC students residing in containment zones will not be allowed to appear for the examination scheduled to be held from June 25.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said at a press conference here today that they will be considered as fresh candidates and will have to appear for the examination later, probably during the supplementary examination.

Over 8 lakh students have registered for the examination. It was supposed to be held in March/April but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.