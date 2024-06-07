Students of Aakash Institute in Hubballi excel in NEET UG exam

Territory head of Aakash Institute K. Rajesh Kumar has said that two students of Aakash Institute in Hubballi, Hrishikesh Honawad and Sarim Zaid, have scored 700 marks out of 720 in the NEET UG examination, the results of which were announced recently.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, Mr. Rajesh Kumar said that the institute has created a record of sorts with 21 of its students scoring 720 out of 720 in the NEET UG examination and of these, 14 have been classroom students at the institute. This apart, 30 students have scored above 700 marks, he said.

And, 24 students of the institute in Hubballi have scored over 600 marks and there are several who have scored above 550 marks, he said and added that it has been possible due to the training module prepared by the institute. The Hubballi branch has recorded a success rate of 20% in getting medical seats for students, he said.

Branch head Mahanthesh Karaveermath said that the institute trained students with different intelligence quotient and helped them crack the competitive examination to get into medical colleges.

Area manager Girish Durgadmath, academic head Ajit Chonchannavar and others were present.

Subsequently, the toppers were felicitated at a simple function.