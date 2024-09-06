Students need to be beacon for global development, says Higher Education Minister

Underlining the role of education in the progress of humankind, Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar said that students should get quality education to become the beacon of world development.

“Younger generation needs to get higher education and take up quality research to contribute to the development of the world,” the Minister said at the 12th convocation of Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University (VSKU) held at the open theatre on the university campus on Friday.

“VSKU, which was started in 2010, has around 76 UG and PG colleges imparting quality education. There are many universities in the State such as Mysuru university, Karnataka University, Gulbarga University, and Mangaluru University. VSKU is a relatively younger university offering quality education,” he said.

Going briefly into the region’s history, Mr. Sudhakar said that the mineral-rich region was known for mining-related industries and asked the VSKU to explore the possibilities in the direction.

“Vijayanagara Empire was at its peak during the rule of Sri Krishnadevaraya. Today’s Hampi, the capital of the Empire, was known worldwide because of its prosperity. Ballari, which was part of the region, was known for industries under British rule. The VSKU should focus on the historical roots of Ballari and attempt to explore the possibilities of utilising the rich mineral resources for the development of the country. It is possible only when quality education is given to the younger generation,” Mr. Sudhakar said.

Pointing to the unemployment problem that was affecting the country and the world, the Minister said the institutions of higher education must address the issue by incorporating the relevant issues and imparting skill education. “Ballari is a mineral-rich area. There are many mining and steel companies. The VSKU needs to open a research centre on the mining activities. We need to focus on skill development so as to create a more employable citizenry,” Mr. Sudhakar said, expressing his government’s commitment to the skill development in the Ballari area.

Senior scientist at Indian Institute of Technology, Dharwad, S.M. Shivaprasad, in his convocation address expressed contentment over VSKU development as a hub of higher education empowering the younger generations. “Ballari district has a rich tradition of education and industry. The VSKU rightly identified the relationship between education and industry to foster the prospects of industrial progress,” he said.

Taking note of the rapid transformation that the region was undergoing owing to the rich mineral resources and mining activities, Mr. Shivaprasad advised the VSKU to make use of the opportunity for the development of the country in general and the region in particular.

VSKU Vice-Chancellor M. Muniraju, Registrar S.N. Rudresh, and Registrar (evaluation) Ramesh, faculty members, other teaching and non-teaching staff, students were present.

Meritorious students were honoured with gold medals on the occasion. 42 students from different departments shared 53 gold medals and 36 research students got doctorate degrees. 125 students from all the departments – 56 students from UG departments and 69 students from PG departments – got rank certificates.

Uma P. from the Industrial Chemistry Department, Nagaraj K.B. from the Mineral Processing Department, and Daulat Banu from Commerce Department got three gold medals each. A.K. Huligemma from the Kannada Department, Priyanka A. from the Chemistry Department, Puja Hirehal from the Physics Department, Salunke Mitra from the Social Science Department, and Shreya B.P. from the Bachelor of Science section got two gold medals each.

