‘Students must use technology properly’

As many as 124 teams from Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts participated in Avishkar, the science fest organised by The Hindu in School at DVS Rangamandir in Shivamogga city on Saturday.

The students demonstrated models and projects based on diverse themes including harnessing solar energy for agricultural activities and for domestic needs, sensor-based gadgets that can be used in defence and banking sectors, and technology of producing energy from agricultural waste.

The event was inaugurated by K.M. Shantharaju, Superintendent of Police. Speaking on the occasion, he suggested that the students get engaged in research works that bring positive changes in the society.

Referring to the advancement in Information Technology and in telecommunication technology, he said that innovations in these fields has provided easy access to information and knowledge for the common people, but it has also made students addicted to social media, thereby killing the creativity in them. He said that students should be guided properly on proper usage of the technology.

Addressing the gathering, Yuvaraj Jain, Chairman of Excellent PU College, Moodbidri, title sponsor for the event, said students should realise the importance of hard work which will pay dividends later.

The winners in the exhibition of science models and projects are: First prize - Sushanth Pandith H.S. and Abhiram S. Adiga (Podar School, Shivamogga); second - Dhruva S. and Shreyas G. Hegde (Vikasa High School, Shivamogga); third - Tejas K.R. and Prajwal K.Y.(Podar School, Shivamogga).

The students who won consolation prizes: Aisiry K. Swamy and Khushi B. (Kendriya Vidyalaya, Shivamogga); Manohar N. and Tanush G. (Sri Ramakrishna Gurukula Residential School, Shivamogga); Vaishnavi A. and Sanidhya R. Hemmige (Jnanadeepa School, Jaavalli); Adarsh M.T. and Manoj K.M. (Jnanadeepa School, Jaavalli); Koushik Y.J. and Vikas M. Kulkarni (Sri Ramakrishna Vidyanikethana, Shivamogga).

The following students bagged the catalyst award for best outstation teams: Kruthika A. and Punith R. (Spoorthi International School, Bhadravati) and Ashritha M.R. and Suchitra D.(Mathrushree English Medium School, M.C. Halli).