‘Students must develop critical thinking to choose right career’

Since students will be at a crucial juncture of their life after completing II PU, they should develop critical thinking to choose the right career path instead of getting carried away by social media, Swami Tribuvanand, director of Bapuji Academy of Management and Research, has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the 16th The Hindu EDGE Career Counselling at Bapuji Academy of Management and Research in Davangere on Saturday, he said that most of today’s students are confused about choosing the right career and many are influenced by social media.

Students should enquire about the quality of education, faculty, infrastructure, and job opportunities after studying the courses in an institute.

Chitrashekhar, Executive Director of Shri Jagarduru Murugarajendra (SJM) Vidyapeeta, explained the procedure adopted by the KEA to allot seats to students, seats that can be secured through NEET and their fee structures.

He also clarified the doubts of parents and students with regard to admission procedure and the documents that should be kept ready to get seats under different quota.

G.N. Mallikarjunappa, Executive Director of Shri Jagadguru Murugarajendra (SJM) Vidyapeeta, spoke on courses that can be selected under engineering.

He advised students not to restrict themselves to their State or country and instead be ready for global opportunities.

Sandhya Manjunath, Career Consultant of CIGMA Foundation, spoke on courses apart from medical and engineering and explained how to get success in less popular ones.

R. Niranjan, from KEA, explained in detail the procedure followed in allotting seats to students and urged them not to reveal the codes given by KEA to anybody.

The students were given a free copy of ‘the nxt step’ career guidance handbook published by The Hindu.