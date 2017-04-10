Students leave a mark with different writing styles

Slanted cursive writing, straight cursive writing and the writing where alphabets were separated. These were just some of the different styles of writing seen among participants of the final round of the handwriting competition organised by The Hindu in association with BIC Cello India here on Sunday.

Of the 6,000 students who took part in the preliminary round of competitions in 20 schools in Mangaluru, Udupi, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Hassan, 63 students, who were top three in each school, participated in the final round. The final round was held at the The Hindu office in Mangaluru.

It was held separately for students from classes 4 to 6 (junior category) and classes 7 to 9 (senior category).

The students were given a 230-word note on the former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and asked to write the same in 45 minutes in an answer sheet.

Quick to finish

Many children could finish writing the note within 20 minutes of the competition that started at 10.10 a.m. Among those who finished fast included Tejaswi, class 8 student from St. Mary’s School in Udupi. “I focus a lot on keeping my notes neat and have developed my own style of writing,” she said.

Class 7 student Saatwika from Delhi Public School said it was because of her school teacher, Sheela, that her handwriting was neat now.

Revati Praveen and Sheela Nayak, the drawing teachers from two city schools who were judges for the event, said they looked on basics such as spacing between the words and alignment of the writing.

Juniors category

Class 5 student Maanya P. from Canara Higher Primary School, Urva was adjudged winner, while class 6 student Deshika K.V. from Sacred Heart Higher Primary School and class 6 student Medha R. Suvarna from Presidency School stood second and third, respectively, in the juniors category. Class 6 student Saatwika from Delhi Public School and Class 6 student Denica Melani D’Souza from Mahatma Gandhi Centenary Higher Primary School received consolation prizes in this category.

Seniors category

Class 9 student Nathasha Divya Castelino from St. Mary’s English Medium School Udupi was adjudged the winner, while class 7 student Payal A. Shetty from Mahatma Gandhi Centenary Higher Primary School and class 9 student Raksha S. from St. Joseph Higher Primary School stood second and third, respectively, in seniors category.

Class 9 student Disha R. Hegde and class 8 student Sharanya S. from NITK English Medium School received consolation prizes.

Summer issue released

Principal of Delhi Public School R.B. Mathur distributed the prizes and also released the first special summer issue of The Hindu Young World.