‘Students in rural areas struggle with Seva Sindhu’

Students in rural and hilly regions of the State wishing to make use of bus passes are having a tough time because of Internet issues, said Janata Dal (S) leader Marithibbe Gowda on Friday.

Though Seva Sindhu was introduced to simplify the process, it has become a nightmare for those in rural and hilly areas, Mr. Gowda said. “Though passes are issued for free, students have to pay a service charge of ₹150 and make multiple trips to get their pass,” he said.

In response, Transport Minister B. Sriramulu said that more than one lakh students have benefited from the student passes since the Seva Sindhu portal was launched in 2017. “We are trying to simplify the issuance of passes. The department will look into it,” he said.