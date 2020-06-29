Students in Karnataka write SSLC examination in the face of adversity

Several students have appeared for the SSLC exam despite facing personal loss.

A day after the death of his mother, a student from Devanahalli in Sirsi taluk appeared for the exam. He was escorted to the exam centre by his teachers. At Karwar, teachers went to the house of a student, who lost his father recently, to ensure the 12th day rites were completed in time and to escort him to his exam centre.

S. Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, said that at Danaganahalli village in Sirsi, parents were apprehensive about sending their wards to write the exam, given the spread of COVID-19. “The students had not appeared for the mathematics and English papers. Education officials visited the homes of these students and convinced the parents to allow them to appear for the rest of the exam. After the science paper on Monday, the students, while happy to have written it, were sad to have missed the two earlier subjects,” he said.