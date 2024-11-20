 />
Students in Kalaburagi district demand classrooms, toilets and bus services

A lecturer complained of an inordinate gap between the openings of schools and hostels that forced students to remain at home waiting for hostels to open

Published - November 20, 2024 11:16 am IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
An interaction with schoolchildren was organised at Visveswaraya Institute in Kalaburagi on November 19, 2024. The event was presided over by Aparna M. Kolla, member, Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR).

An interaction with schoolchildren was organised at Visveswaraya Institute in Kalaburagi on November 19, 2024. The event was presided over by Aparna M. Kolla, member, Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR). | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In their interaction with Aparna M. Kolla, a member of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR), children demanded decent classrooms, toilets and bus facilities.

“Hundreds of children are studying in our school. There are no separate toilets for boys and girls. There is no playground. We don’t have bus facilities to go to and come from school. We often miss classes because of these issue”, the children told the KSCPCR member appealing to the government to provide basic facilities.

The interaction was organised at Visveswaraya Institute in Kalaburagi on November 19, and presided over by Ms. Kolla.

“I am studying in the Government High School at Rajapur, Kalaburagi. There are over 150 students. There is no proper toilet. Nor is there a separate room for library. The school has only three classrooms in which all the students are packed,” said Prateek, a student.

Shivani, a student from Kalagurthi in Kalagi taluk, said that improper bus facilities from her village to Kalaburagi forced her to miss classes many times. She appealed to the authorities to address the issue at the earliest possible.

Prabhavathi, a lecturer, complained of an inordinate gap between the openings of schools and hostels that forced students to remain at home waiting for hostels to open.

“Schools open in May every year. But, the hostel selection lists are published in July. Many students from rural area, who are unable to afford private accommodation and food, simply stay at home waiting for the publication of the hostel selection list. Those who get seats in hostels come to schools, but late, while those who don’t get hostel seats discontinue their studies,” she said.

In her response, Ms. Kolla said that the KSCPCR had already sought details of the schools that lacked toilets, and assured that immediate measures would be taken to address the issue.

“We will also look into the issues of scarcity of classrooms, and the absence of bus facilities,” she said.

“We will discuss the issues relating to introducing new bus routes with the officials concerned, and take suitable measures. If buses are not on time, people can call the helpline (6366423880) and get the issue redressed,” said an official from Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation.

Senior Civil Judge and member-secretary of District Legal Services Authority Srinivas Navale, Deputy Director of Pre-University Education Shivasharanappa Mulegaon, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Sharanabasappa Kyatanal, Women and Child Development officer Shivasharanappa, District Child Protection Officer Manjula Patil and others were present.

November 20, 2024

