Students in a dilemma as private varsities start admission process

Engineering seats there are more expensive than govt. quota seats

While the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced that the counselling process will be conducted in October, many private universities have announced the results of their own entrance tests and finalised the counselling schedules.

This has put students in a dilemma as private institutions are filling their seats and they are unaware if they would get seats under the government quota through the Common Entrance Test (CET). The engineering seats in these universities are more expensive than government quota seats.

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said as the CET scores were announced on Friday, students could assess where they would get seats based on their ranks and accordingly make a decision on which seat to pick.

Students, however, are in a fix. A student said, “I have been allotted a rank in a private university where I had my entrance exam last week. They have told me that we need to register for counselling and seat allotment will take place after that. On the other hand, I have got my CET rank, but I don’t know if I will get a seat in a college of my choice. I am not sure whether to go ahead and get admitted in a private university or take the risk and wait for the CET counselling.”