Students highlight social issues at open-air painting exhibition

To spread awareness on various social evil and people-centric issues through paintings, students of Geetanjali School held an open-air painting exhibition here on Saturday.

As many as 80 painting on issues such as child marriage, pollution, drug abuse, literacy, child rights, were displayed.

“Paintings also help in exhibiting the talents of the students and hence we chose this method to send the message,” said Rajeshwari Kavalgi, art teacher.

She said that there were different groups of the students and they were allowed to choose the subject of their choice.

Harsha Jamkhandi, a class 8 student, prepared a drawing on the protection of environment.

“Under Swach Bharat mission, the government is trying to spread awareness on environment preservation. With this painting, I am trying to encourage the people not to use plastic as it is hazardous to the environment,” he said.

Ramesh Chavan, painted, and other drawing teachers were also present.