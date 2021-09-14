Students, govt. officials and others take part in Fit India Run in Dharwad

Students from various colleges, government officials and other employees took part in the Fit India Run 2.0 organised as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations in Dharwad on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil flagged off the run and urged youths to indulge in physical activities and exercises daily in order to keep fit.

He said that in these days of sedentary lifestyle, physical activities are important to maintain good health. A fit body will lead to a fit mind, which, in turn, will help people make active contributions to society. He urged students to take inspiration from Indian athletes who performed well in the recently concluded Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Subsequently, the Deputy Commissioner, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna, District Youth Officer of Nehru Yuva Kendra M. Goutam Reddy, District Information and Public Relations Officer Manjunath Dollin and others, also participated in the run.

Starting from College Road, the run passed through Alur Venkatarao Circle, S.P. Circle, Bendre Bhavan before reaching Sadhanakeri Lake Garden.

The Government First Grade College, Jigaluru Arts and Commerce College for Women, Nehru Yuva Kendra, the Department of Information and Public Relations jointly organised the event.