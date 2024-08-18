‘Students going to US looking for niche specialisations’

While STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) courses continue to hold the interest of students who are going abroad, many of them are now also looking at niche specialisations in management and design courses, it was revealed at the ‘Study in the U.S.’ fair organised by the United States Consulate General Chennai in Bengaluru on Sunday.

“Almost 65 to 70% of the students would fall into the STEM category. Having said that, we now see niche interests even in that. It is not just engineering. Students are interested in sustainability, ethics or bioethics. Interest in MBAs has always been there, but now, students do not just want a regular MBA and would like to specialise in something like branding. They also have multiple interests, especially at the undergraduate level. The amount of flexibility an education in the US offers is very attractive to students,” said Maya Sundararajan, the regional officer at the United States-India Educational Foundation.

The event hosted 54 universities from across the United States, including well-known private universities like New York University, Northwestern University and George Washington University. Public, state and specialisation colleges like the University of Southern California, Johns Hopkins Carrey Business School and Savannah College of Art and Design were also present, giving students the opportunity to learn about a wide range of educational opportunities available in the United States.

Several students looking at undergraduate, post-graduate and doctoral admissions in the US and many parents were present in the event and benefited from the seminars and the stalls.

Sujith, a second-year student of Engineering at Manipal University, said, “I want to pursue a master’s in computer science, and I am looking into the AI and machine learning side of things. This was helpful because I could collect information on the minimum requirements and tests I needed to write to get there. Criteria on websites of different universities differ so much, and searching for information itself is a hassle.”

Shankar H.M., parent of an aspiring engineer and manager at a publishing company, said, “This kind of exposure to global schools is good, particularly in higher education. We got to know about financial planning, fee structures and specific policies of these schools.”

