GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Students going to US looking for niche specialisations’

‘Study in the U.S.’ fair organised by the United States Consulate General Chennai hosted 54 universities

Published - August 18, 2024 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mahima Nagaraju

While STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) courses continue to hold the interest of students who are going abroad, many of them are now also looking at niche specialisations in management and design courses, it was revealed at the ‘Study in the U.S.’ fair organised by the United States Consulate General Chennai in Bengaluru on Sunday.

“Almost 65 to 70% of the students would fall into the STEM category. Having said that, we now see niche interests even in that. It is not just engineering. Students are interested in sustainability, ethics or bioethics. Interest in MBAs has always been there, but now, students do not just want a regular MBA and would like to specialise in something like branding. They also have multiple interests, especially at the undergraduate level. The amount of flexibility an education in the US offers is very attractive to students,” said Maya Sundararajan, the regional officer at the United States-India Educational Foundation.

The event hosted 54 universities from across the United States, including well-known private universities like New York University, Northwestern University and George Washington University. Public, state and specialisation colleges like the University of Southern California, Johns Hopkins Carrey Business School and Savannah College of Art and Design were also present, giving students the opportunity to learn about a wide range of educational opportunities available in the United States.

Several students looking at undergraduate, post-graduate and doctoral admissions in the US and many parents were present in the event and benefited from the seminars and the stalls.

Sujith, a second-year student of Engineering at Manipal University, said, “I want to pursue a master’s in computer science, and I am looking into the AI and machine learning side of things. This was helpful because I could collect information on the minimum requirements and tests I needed to write to get there. Criteria on websites of different universities differ so much, and searching for information itself is a hassle.”

Shankar H.M., parent of an aspiring engineer and manager at a publishing company, said, “This kind of exposure to global schools is good, particularly in higher education. We got to know about financial planning, fee structures and specific policies of these schools.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.