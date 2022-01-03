Students in Karnataka give thumbs up to vaccine against Covid-19

Bengaluru

03 January 2022 15:37 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated a vaccination drive for children aged between 15 and 18 years in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated a vaccination drive for children aged between 15 and 18 years at Moodalapalya BBMP school in Bengaluru on January 3. The vaccine being given is Covaxin.

Vaccine will be administered to students who have registered on the CoWIN portal, or through the school. Children can visit the school to register. They need to carry an identification document, like Aadhaar. Once you register, the vaccine will be administered immediately.

In BBMP-run schools, vaccine is available from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

The vaccine is also available in other places. Timings may vary. Children can visit any existing vaccination centre, along with parents, to get the vaccine.