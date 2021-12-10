Students gifted sanitary napkins

Members of Belgaum Ladies Club gifted sanitary napkins to 90 students of Maheshwari Blind School in Belagavi recently .

Resourcepersons also spoke to them of the need for personal hygiene and safety.

A team from Hed Maasters Unisex Saloon led by Raman Devdhar gave hair make overs to the inmates. Maitreyi Biswas, president of the club, Vidyavati Bhajantri, assistant director of Kannada and Culture, iran Nippanikar, social activist, Prabhakar Nagarmunnoli and Anita Gawade, Principal of the school were present.