Students gherao MLA in Koppal district demanding free laptops

Students gherao Halappa Achar, MLA, at the Government First Grade Degree College in Koppal district on Monday.

Students gherao Halappa Achar, MLA, at the Government First Grade Degree College in Koppal district on Monday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hundreds of second- and third-year students of Government First Grade Degree College in Yelburga, Koppal district, gheraoed Halappa Achar, MLA for Yelburga, at their college on Monday demanding the government-sponsored laptops for all degree students.

Mr. Achar had come to the college for symbolically distributing a few laptops to first-year degree students under a government scheme. The students closed the main gate of the college after the MLA entered the premises and staged a demonstration condemning the “discrimination” in distributing laptops to students. The agitating students asked why the government was providing laptops only to first-year degree students.

After a heated exchange of words with the agitating students, the MLA promise to “fix the anomalies” in the scheme. The students subsequently opened the gate and let the MLA leave.

“The government had promised laptops for all degree students. However, it is giving them only to first-year degree students now. This is discrimination and not expected from the government. We demand that the government ensure that all the degree students get laptops immediately, as was promised,” said Mahadevi, a second-year BA student.

