Students get self-learning worksheets in Puttur

MANGALURU

05 September 2020 22:42 IST

To make Vidyagama — the State government’s neighbourhood schooling initiative — effective, government school teachers in Puttur will make use of self-learning worksheets called ‘Kalika Sangama’ that will facilitate self-learning in children.

The teachers make copies of the worksheets and provide it to children at the end of learning sessions held in the neighbourhood for batches of about 10 children. They are asked to submit the worksheet when the teacher comes a couple of days later and also point out the aspects he/she failed to understand.

Block Education Officer Lokesh said the worksheets were prepared to bring uniformity in teaching during neighbourhood schooling. This is done also to overcome problems in reaching out to children who do not have basic mobile phones and smart phones. As mobile phones are mostly with parents or guardians, children are facing problems accessing notes and reading material sent on them. There is also the problem of mobile network as students stay in remote and hilly areas in the taluk. “We are stressing more the offline mode of teaching and the use of online mode as an additional tool,” he said.

Aroung 400 worksheets are available at present for about eight lessons in each subject for classes 4 to 8. Block resource person Yashoda sought the services of subject experts, headmasters, and other teachers for preparing them.

Care has been taken to ensure that learning is fun and can involve the parents of children as well. For instance, the worksheet on a lesson of social science for class 7 asks the children to sing the old Kannada song ‘Karnatakada Itihasadali...’ and list out the names of kings in the song. This is followed by preparing a family tree and asking the children to use the textbook to list out the families that ruled the Vijayanagar empire and the prominent rulers of those families.

The English, Hindi, and Kannada worksheets focus on reading and writing skills.

The Kalika Sangama worksheets were launched by Deputy Director of Public Instruction Malleswamy on August 14. Teachers have undergone orientation in use of this material.