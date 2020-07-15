Karnataka

Students from Russia return

A total of 227 medical students stranded in Russia returned to Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Congress Rajya Sabha member G.C. Chandrashekar had urged the Centre to bring back these students. Of the 227, 170 students are from Karnataka.

