Students from rural hinterland making a splash at Yuva Sambhrama

October 08, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The student’s cultural festival Yuva Sambhrama which is currently underway at Manasagangotri has emerged as a platform for students from rural hinterland to showcase their talent.

What is more the winners here will also get to share the stage with big names of Kananda film industry during Yuva Dasara.

A concept introduced a few years ago to rope in the student community to take part in Dasara events in a big way, Yuva Sambhrama in recent years signals the count down to actual Dasara. The event is held for eight to nine days and is now a permanent fixture in the cultural calendar of the city.

This year, nearly 400 colleges are taking part in Yuva Sambhrama which unfolds at the Manasagangotri Open Air Theatre at 5 p.m. daily and by the time the event concludes on October 13th, a record 12000 students would have given their performance.

Be it the latest from the Kannada film world or events drawn from current developments, the students choreograph and make a presentation in the form of dance or song. Besides, the traditional folk dances and songs are also performed to keep the audience regaled.

On Saturday, students of St. Mary’s PU College from H.D. Kote presented a sequence from Kranti movie while their counterparts from Government Polytechnic in Ramanagara showcased unity in diversity of the country in the form of song and dance.

There were presentations on women’s empowerment by students of Bharatiya Samskruti Vidyapeetha First Grade College of Ramanagara. The bulk of the programmes presented on Saturday were set to songs from various movies but adapted to present a specific theme such as farmers’ problems, soldiers safeguarding the borders, etc.

The authorities have selected themes for Yuva Sambhrama on which the students can make their presentations and they broadly cover the entire gamut of what is current in the country with a dash of history as well. Freedom struggle and unification of Karnataka for instance seem to have an element of permanency in students cultural events and Yuva Sambhrama is no exception.

