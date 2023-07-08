ADVERTISEMENT

Students from nine countries complete DBE programme in Mysuru

July 08, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 27 students from nine countries received certificates for attending a programme on Developing Business Excellence (DBE) – with a Sense of Social Responsibility. The programme was designed and offered by Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD).

The students, who were part of the 5th match of the DBE programme, received the certificate from SDMIMD director S.N. Prasad and G.R. Janardhana, director, International Centre and Professor of Botany, University of Mysore, at a function held on the SDMIMD campus recently, according to a press statement.

