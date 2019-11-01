Students from Kirloskar Institute wininter-collegiate debate competition

Kanchan, Mahima M. Mishra and Nirav Bihani, students of Kirsloskar Institute of Advance Management Studies, Harihar, emerged the winners of the inter-collegiate debate competition organised jointly by State Bank of India and The Hindu Group of Publications in Davangere on Thursday.

In the event organised at the MBA Auditorium of GM Institute of Technology (GMIT), the students showcased their debating skills on the topic, Are politicians and bureaucrats alone responsible for spread of corruption, to emerge the winners by scoring the maximum marks in the competition among a total of 18 teams from different management and engineering institutes that took part. The event was organised as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week.

Vijayalakshmi D.B. and Vidyashree N. from Government First Grade College, Davangere, and Swathi K.S., Abdul Adil and Harsha N.M. from Bapuji Institute of Engineering and Technology (BIET), Davangere, won the second and third prizes, respectively.

Giving away the prizes to the winners, Superintendent of Police of Davangere District Hanumantharaya said that simplification of the process and adaptation of technology were the only solution for eradicating corruption. “Taking monetary benefits alone is not corruption. Favouritism, nepotism, violation of rules and regulations to benefit someone also come under the ambit of corruption,” he said.

Referring to the examples of countries such as China, the United States and Japan on adherence to law, he said that too much liberty was the reason for violation of rules and regulations in India.

Deputy General Manager of State Bank of India Indranil Bhanja elaborated on the need for observing Vigilance Awareness Week and said that collective efforts from citizens, especially the younger generation, were needed to fight corruption.

Presiding over the function, Director of Department of Management Studies B. Bakkappa urged the students to think positively and imbibe ethical values that automatically get converted into good actions which, in turn, would help in building a corruption-free India. Chief Reporter of Udayavani N.R. Nataraj, Associate Professor of Government First Grade College Prof. K.M. Rudrappa were the judges for the event.

The following are the consolation prize winners: Adarsh M.V., Samanvitha Patel, Sanjayana Yadav L., Bapuji Institute of Engineering and Technology; Swapna Y., Meghana A., Pooja G.V., GM Institute of Technology; Shivaganga B. Patil, Chaitra H.G., Sreepooja B., UBDT College of Engineering, Davangere.

The host college, GMIT, was honoured with the Catalyst Award. The winners received trophies, merit certificates and cash prizes while the other finalists received cash prizes and merit certificates. All the participants received participation certificate.

Earlier, inaugurating the event, GMIT principal Y. Vijayakumar emphasised on the need for taking responsibility to fight corruption. Officials of SBI Vanishree, Sudheendra and Sheetal were present.