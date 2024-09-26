Students fall ill after midday meal in Arakalgud school

As many as 60 students of a high school at Ragimaruru in Arakalgud taluk fell ill after having a midday meal on Thursday. The students began to complain about uneasiness after one of them reportedly noticed a dead lizard on his plate.

Many students complained of stomach ache, vomiting and dizziness. The teaching staff took the students to hospitals at Konanur. The school staff took all the students, who had midday meals, to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Parents also rushed to the hospitals as they learnt about the incident.

A few of them have been shifted to government hospitals at Arakalgud and Hassan. Dr. Shivaswamy, District Health Officer, and H.K. Pandu, Deputy Director of Public Instructions, visited the hospital and enquired about the students’ health conditions.

The doctors treating the students said that the children were out of danger. Those who were treated in Konanur returned home, those in Arakalgud and Hassan would be discharged on Friday.

