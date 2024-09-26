GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students fall ill after midday meal in Arakalgud school

Published - September 26, 2024 07:46 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 60 students of a high school at Ragimaruru in Arakalgud taluk fell ill after having a midday meal on Thursday. The students began to complain about uneasiness after one of them reportedly noticed a dead lizard on his plate.

Many students complained of stomach ache, vomiting and dizziness. The teaching staff took the students to hospitals at Konanur. The school staff took all the students, who had midday meals, to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Parents also rushed to the hospitals as they learnt about the incident.

A few of them have been shifted to government hospitals at Arakalgud and Hassan. Dr. Shivaswamy, District Health Officer, and H.K. Pandu, Deputy Director of Public Instructions, visited the hospital and enquired about the students’ health conditions.

The doctors treating the students said that the children were out of danger. Those who were treated in Konanur returned home, those in Arakalgud and Hassan would be discharged on Friday.

Published - September 26, 2024 07:46 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.