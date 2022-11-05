Students express strong opinions about corruption, vigilance, and other related issues in Belagavi

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a day of heated debates and discussions in Belagavi on Saturday. Young men and women expressed strong opinions about corruption, vigilance, and other related issues at the inter-collegiate debate contest organised as part of Vigilance Awareness Week at Bharatesh College.

Graduate and postgraduate students of colleges and universities participated in the competition, organised by The Hindu in association with the Indian Oil Corporation and the Central Vigilance Commission. The topics were ‘creation of awareness among citizens is the only way to end corruption’ and ‘corruption cannot be controlled by law alone’.

Channabasavanna Langoti, SP, vigilance, HESCOM, inaugurated the competition. He felt that a vigilant society could lead to a corruption free governance. “However, there is always the need for strong laws, empowered enforcement agencies, and leaders of exemplary character to lead these institutions. It cannot be overemphasised,” he said.

Mr. Langoti, who served as officer of the United Nations peace keeping force, recalled his days as a student. He said that a chance meeting with former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, inspired him to become a police officer.

“Ms. Bedi told me that we had to realise that corruption is a complex issue and is built into the system. She told me that if the Ganga was polluted, it was because people keeping throwing dirt and releasing sewage into the river. If we really want to clean up the river, it should start with the source of pollution. We have to understand this while we fight the battle against corruption,” he said.

He asked young people to imbibe the motto that they will not be participants in the process of corruption. He asked them to follow the RRR mantra of right thinking, right knowledge, and right action, all their life.

Rajeev Doddannanavar, vice-president of Bharatesh Education Trust, asked young people to evolve into responsible citizens by associating with civic society groups. “However, you should not end up becoming insensitive old men when you grow up. You should keep the spirit of integrity alive, all your life,” he said.

He pointed out to the anti-corruption campaign led by Anna Hazare and Baba Ramdev a few years ago, that led to major political changes.

Lalitha Vadlamani, divisional sales head (LPG), spoke of the reason behind organising the week. She gave details of the various activities being organised by the public sector undertaking throughout the week. She administered the pledge of integrity and vigilance to students.

While most students expressed anguish at the rising corruption levels in government and said that it could not be ended easily, some tried to explore solutions. They felt that increased transparency with use of technology, stronger vigilance agencies, fast track courts, unity among activist groups, empowering the election commission, and continuous updating of anti- graft rules, and progressive taxation could be tools in the fight against corruption.

Some cited the government online procurement portal GEM, computerised GST documentation, GPS tracking of vehicles and other tech tools had reduced corruption significantly.