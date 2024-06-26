GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students exhorted to stay away from experimenting with drugs

Updated - June 26, 2024 07:39 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 07:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Vice Chancellor of University of Mysore N.K. Lokanath with students who took an oath against drug abuse, in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor of University of Mysore N.K. Lokanath with students who took an oath against drug abuse, in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The focus of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking held on Wednesday was to strengthen preventive measures against falling prey to the menace.

The district administrations in Mandya, Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar observed the International Day Against Drug Abuse through rallies and urged the student community to desist from experimenting with drugs as it could lead to addiction.

The Superintendent of Police of Mandya N. Yatish said that student community was highly vulnerable to addiction and attributed it to the company they keep and their lack of specific goals in life. He was speaking at PES College of Engineering in Mandya where the event was conducted by the Police and the Excise Department.

Mr. Yatish said the future of the country was dependent on today’s youth and the society needed to join hands to ensure that the students did not fall prey to drug abuse.

The Deputy Commissioner for Excise Ravi Shankar said that in a majority of the cases students experiment with drugs out of curiosity and it soon becomes a habbit. There was also a public awareness rally which passed through the main thoroughfares of the town, to mark the event.

In Mysuru, the Narcotics Control Bureau in association with Agarwal Samaj organized a public awareness programme near the palace premises. The participants joined hands to form a human chain and also took an oath to desist from drugs and narcotics. Deputy Commissioner of Police Muthuraj administered the oath and NCC cadets, students of Sri Gopalaswamy Shishu Shiksha Sansthan, Mahaveer Jain College, etc., took the oath. N.K. Lokanath, Vice Chancellor, University of Mysore, was present

In Kodagu, the Superintendent of Police K. Ramarajan addressed the gathering observing the day against drug abuse and urged the student community and youngsters to refrain from taking drugs. He said students should stay away from it as de-addiction was difficult and the habit tends to destroy lives. With respect to Kodagu, the police had registered 101 cases of drugs in 2023 and including seizure of 89.217 kg of ganja, 154.26 gm of tablets, 3.4 gm of cocaine. During 2024, 31 cases have been registered so far and 8.249 kg of ganja has been seized, said Mr. Ramarajan. Similar programme was also held in Chamarajanagar.

