Students excited for ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

Shweta Jalapur and Purnima Nasi, students of classes 10 and class 9 respectively, are eagerly waiting for January 20 when they will take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ [a discussion over examination] to be held in New Delhi.

The two girls have been selected from hundreds of students of Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts.

As many as 42 high school students from the State will be attending the event where the Prime Minister will be interacting with them on examinations and their preparations.

While Ms. Jalapur is studying at Government Adarsha High School in Hunshyal village of Basavanabagewadi taluk of Vijayapura, Ms. Nasi is from Government High School in Jambaldinni village of Hungund taluk in Bagalkot district.

“I want to ask the PM about the shortage of teachers in government schools and how the problem could be addressed,” Ms. Nasi said.

According to officials, some 15,000 students participated in the selection process where they were given five different topics to choose from.

The students had submitted their essays on December 23 for assessment.

The officials, who are coordinating the programme, said that they received letter from the Prime Minister’s Office about the confirmation of 42 students who will be attending the event in New Delhi. All the students should be present in New Delhi by January 18.