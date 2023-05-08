Students excel but Kalaburagi district slips from 23rd to 28th place in SSLC ranking

May 08, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Kalaburagi district has slipped from 23rd position last year to 28th this year in State’s SSLC pass-percentage ranking. However, the students from few institutions have managed to secure highest marks with their outstanding performances.

Ayesha Uzma of Sharnbasaveshwar Residential Public School and Sharan Pujari of SRN Mehta School have demonstrated an outstanding performance by securing 623 marks (99.68%) out of 625.

Ayesha, who scored centum in four subjects and secured 99 marks in Science and Mathematics, has done the institution proud with her performance. Besides hardwork, Arysha attributed her academic success to her parents and teachers, particularly the Principal of the School.

Ayesha’s father Mohammad Abdul Salam is a former Merchant Navy engineer and mother Surayya Tabassum, an Urdu teacher at government high school.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Salam said, “Ayesha studied for 5 to 6 hours every day and did not attend any tuition class, her hard work has paid off.” He thanked the school management and teachers for providing special attention to their daughter’s studies.

As many as 49 students scored above 95% in SBR Residential Public School.

Sharan Pujari of SRN Mehta School brought laurels to the institution through his sterling performance. Sharan scored 100 out of 100 marks in five subjects, while he got 123 marks in English.

Sharan’s father Srinivas Pujari is a medical representative and his mother Sujata Pujari a school teacher.

Around 63 students in SRN Mehta School scored above 95 percent.