HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students excel but Kalaburagi district slips from 23rd to 28th place in SSLC ranking

Ayesha Uzma and Sahran Pujari of Kalaburagi scored 623 marks in the SSLC examination, topping in their respective institutions

May 08, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Sharan Pujari

Sharan Pujari | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sharan Pujari with his parents.

Sharan Pujari with his parents. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ayesha Uzma with her parents.

Ayesha Uzma with her parents. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ayesha Uzma

Ayesha Uzma | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kalaburagi district has slipped from 23rd position last year to 28th this year in State’s SSLC pass-percentage ranking. However, the students from few institutions have managed to secure highest marks with their outstanding performances.

Ayesha Uzma of Sharnbasaveshwar Residential Public School and Sharan Pujari of SRN Mehta School have demonstrated an outstanding performance by securing 623 marks (99.68%) out of 625.

Ayesha, who scored centum in four subjects and secured 99 marks in Science and Mathematics, has done the institution proud with her performance. Besides hardwork, Arysha attributed her academic success to her parents and teachers, particularly the Principal of the School.

Ayesha’s father Mohammad Abdul Salam is a former Merchant Navy engineer and mother Surayya Tabassum, an Urdu teacher at government high school.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Salam said, “Ayesha studied for 5 to 6 hours every day and did not attend any tuition class, her hard work has paid off.” He thanked the school management and teachers for providing special attention to their daughter’s studies.

As many as 49 students scored above 95% in SBR Residential Public School.

Sharan Pujari of SRN Mehta School brought laurels to the institution through his sterling performance. Sharan scored 100 out of 100 marks in five subjects, while he got 123 marks in English.

Sharan’s father Srinivas Pujari is a medical representative and his mother Sujata Pujari a school teacher.

Around 63 students in SRN Mehta School scored above 95 percent. 

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga / test/examination / students

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.