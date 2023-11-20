ADVERTISEMENT

Students demand teachers, better facilities

November 20, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Students staged a demonstration in Mysuru on Monday in support of their demands. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A group of students of Maharaja’s college, Mysuru on Monday staged a protest under the banner of All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) demanding appointment of teaching faculties for conducting classes at the college and postponement of examinations.

“A month has passed since the college started but not many teachers have been appointed and classes are not being conducted properly. The students have unanimously demanded that they should be given access to the library, drinking water, and toilets in the college. Cleanliness in classrooms, and newspapers for reading in the library should be ensured,” AIDSO said in its statement here.

After the demonstration, a memorandum was submitted to the vice-chancellor, Prof. N.K. Lokanath, who promised to look into the issues raised by the students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

District president Subhash, office-bearers Nitin, Chandrika, Birappa, Abhi, and students from the Maharaja college were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US