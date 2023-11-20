Students demand teachers, better facilities

November 20, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - MYSURU

A group of students of Maharaja’s college, Mysuru on Monday staged a protest under the banner of All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) demanding appointment of teaching faculties for conducting classes at the college and postponement of examinations.

“A month has passed since the college started but not many teachers have been appointed and classes are not being conducted properly. The students have unanimously demanded that they should be given access to the library, drinking water, and toilets in the college. Cleanliness in classrooms, and newspapers for reading in the library should be ensured,” AIDSO said in its statement here.

After the demonstration, a memorandum was submitted to the vice-chancellor, Prof. N.K. Lokanath, who promised to look into the issues raised by the students.

District president Subhash, office-bearers Nitin, Chandrika, Birappa, Abhi, and students from the Maharaja college were present.