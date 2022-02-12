Student’s death case solved; four charged with murder

The case was reported in a Shahapur taluk village in January 2021

The Yadgir district police have solved the case of death of a student that was reported a year ago and booked four persons in connection with the case.

The student, Manjunath, 18, of Darshanapur village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district was found dead in January last year. His body was found near a tree, close to a hostel in the village.

According to Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, initially, the Gogi police had registered an unnatural death report (UDR) and later converted it into a case of abetment to suicide, after the victim’s father lodged a complaint suspecting foulplay and involvement of five persons in the case.

After a thorough investigation, one of the suspects, Ashok, reportedly confessed during a polygraph test and subsequently four persons — Rayappa, Bheemareddy, Mallappa and Ramappa — were found to be involved in the murder of the youth. All the four accused who allegedly strangulated thestudent have now been charged under Section 302 of IPC, he said.

Mr. Vedamurthy said as all the four accused had secured anticipatory bail, the police would be filing an application before the High Court of Karnataka in Kalaburagi seeking cancellation of their bail. The reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained and it would be revealed after further investigation, he said.

A team comprising of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devaraj, circle inspector of Shahapur, Channayya Hiremath, assistant sub- inspector Ayyappa and othershad taken up the investigation.