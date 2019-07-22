Students’ day out in the forest

The Hindu, in association with SBR Group of Institutions, organised trekking in the dense forests of Konchavaram in Chincholi taluk on Sunday. The programme was planned to provide students a first-hand experience of forests.

Around 200 students, accompanied by the forest officers, walked on the rough terrain for around 12 km.

The officers briefed them about the different varieties of trees found in the forest along the trekking route as well as the animals living there.

Range Forest Officer Sanjeev Kumar Chavan and Deputy Range Forest Officer Sanjeev Pawar also utilised the opportunity to make the children aware of vital issues related to the conservation of forests, wild animals, and water.

The officers also planted saplings at the Gunnam Gutta Garden to inculcate the importance of green cover for the survival of humans and other animals on Earth.

Siddharodh, Suryakanth, Natraj, Shivraj and others from the Forest Department were also present during students’ day in the forest.