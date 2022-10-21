Students cry foul over valuation of papers in Kuvempu University

All 24 post-graduate students of political science in Sahyadri College in Shivamogga secured higher score after the revaluation

The post-graduatie students of the Department of Studies in Political Science enrolled in the colleges affiliated with Kuvempu University are crying foul over the valuation of answer papers conducted by the university.

The PG students of Sahyadri College in Shivamogga fought for the revaluation of answer papers of the first semester en masse. They got higher scores after the second valuation. As many as 24 students had taken admission to the PG Department of Political Science at Sahyadri College in Shivamogga in 2021-22. None of the students secured above 60% in the first semester examinations. Only six students had secured above 55%, the minimum required to take up NET/SLET – tests meant to secure eligibility to become college teachers.

They cried foul over the valuation process and fought for revaluation. The university considered their demand and conducted a revaluation. There has been a difference in results varying from 4 percentile points to as high as eight percentile points.

Soundarya, a student, who had secured only 59% in the first valuation, secured 65% in the revaluation to become the topper. Kavitha M., who had secured only 54% in the first valuation, got 62% in the second valuation. Hemantha Kumar who got only 48% in the first valuation secured 56% in the second. None of the students had their scores unaltered after the revaluation. The university agreed to revaluation only after the students consented to pay the fee of ₹3,000 per paper in case the score remain unaltered.

Besides them, five students had enrolled for PhD in Political Science after choosing guides from the college. All of them failed the coursework, a test conducted by the university to offer registration for a PhD. They also applied for revaluation and now all five have passed. Those who failed in the first valuation included a gold medalist and university topper in the post-graduation studies.

‘Discrimination’

Among 12 students in Sir MV Government Arts and Commerce College in Bhadravati, who took the first-semester exam last year, only one student secured more than 55 per cent marks. The students have also written to the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar seeking revaluation. A similar demand has come from the Government First Grade College students in Kadur, where a majority of students secured less than 55 per cent.

Kuvempu University Vice-Chancellor B.P. Veerabhadrappa told The Hindu that the issue had come to his notice. “We conducted the revaluation by a different board. The discrepancies have come to our notice. I have formed a committee to find out how this happened”, he said. The VC said the university would consider the demands by other colleges for revalution as well.

Some students in these colleges, who wished not to be named, alleged that the teaching staff on the university campus were responsible for the discrepancies as they did not want the post-graduation centres to flourish in government colleges. It is suspected that the teaching faculty in the university wanted to project the post-graduation departments in government colleges in poor light, to increase their student strength on the university campus. “There are a few bad elements here. No student should be discriminated against”, opined a senior official in the university.