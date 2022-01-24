Students complain to DC against coach of Sports Hostel

They allege that he sexually harassed many students

Many students of the Sports Hostel in Shivamogga and representatives of Shivamogga district unit of the Youth Congress, on Monday, complained to Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R. and demanded suspension of an athletics coach accusing him of sexually harassing students.

The students alleged that the coach of the Department of Sports and Youth Empowerment harassed many girls. Many students and their parents had brought the issue to the notice of senior officers. However, despite repeated appeals, the department had not taken action against him, they said.

They demanded that the department suspend him and initiate legal action against him. District Congress General Secretary K. Ranganath, Distrct Youth Congress president H.P. Girish and students of the hostels were present.