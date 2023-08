August 06, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Belagavi

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University (BSWOU) Education Society in Gokak in Belagavi figures in the list of fake universities released by the University Grants Commission. It is the only fake university in Karnataka.

As per a notification issued recently, the Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University cannot accept admissions or award degrees. Students have been warned not to seek admissions there.